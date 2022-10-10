Word from the Library: What a crazy month

Jasper Municipal Library Staff

What a crazy month of September we had here in the library, all over town and the park as well! The big wildfire created a lot of inconveniences, heartaches and headaches but also a new found sense of community, sparks of creativity and spades of helpfulness.

We here in the library are very grateful for our colleagues from the municipality who kept us updated about the current emergency state, checked on our building’s safety and invited us over to the Activity Centre for delicious soup. We also were lucky that we could provide at least intermittent services to visitors and patrons. We tried to be open on regular hours as often as possible, and our patrons rewarded us by coming to the library despite all the turmoil. We are grateful for the patience and flexibility our library patrons showed in this out-of-the-ordinary situation.

There were also happy events happening in the library this last month: We were happy to host a welcoming event for our newest community members organized by the Jasper Local Immigration Partnership. In the Storytime Around the World, there were stories from the Philippines to South Africa from Canada to Mexico to Guatemala. We celebrated the multifaceted community we are living in. There were many laughs and excited ahs and ohs to be heard and good life lessons to be learned.

We topped the month off with Alberta’s Cultural Days. Now that AFCA has found a director in Annie Arseneau, we were happy to team up with Habitat for Arts and ACFA to provide a small but festive happening at the Robson Park lawn. The local music group The Project underlined their increasing musical fame in the first half of the event inspiring dads and kids alike to get up and show some dancing moves. The second half was framed by the popular Roger Dallaire from St. Paul who provided a lively mix of French traditional music and popular English folk songs having the crowd clapping along. Children’s activities like bubble blowing and little sewing projects kept the young crowd busy and the older generation was really taken by sampling delicious Mexican food from the food truck.

Now it is finally October and Thanksgiving is around the corner. So to start up a new season of sitting in your favorite chair with your favorite beverage and reading a thrilling mystery, we’ll help you out with a preselected collection of mystery books. If you rip through many books throughout this month, don’t forget to pick up the bookshelf coloring sheet and win a book as a prize!

And there is our Book Lovers weekend in collaboration with Habitat for Arts on Oct. 21-22 featuring Roberta Laurie in a writers workshop during the weekend and authors’ readings from Thomas, Paulette and John….

Ahh yes, I forgot Story Time is starting up in October again. Come visit the library on Saturday mornings 10:30 a.m. when Holly will entertain the children with stories, crafts and games.

There is so much we can be grateful for here in our library.