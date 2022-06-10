Word from the Library: Using the TRACpac App

Jasper Municipal Library staff

Have you ever been in a store and seen a book you would love to read but didn’t want to buy it? Then you either take a picture of the cover or write down the title to see if the library has it. Well, I have the best hack for you! With our TRACpac App, you can use “scan ISBN Barcode” and place a hold while you are in the store then pick it up from the library when it comes in!

The TRACpac App offers more than placing holds. Our top five other uses for the app are:

Keep track of your library account information like when your books are due and what you have checked out. Renew the books you have checked out. Access to eBooks, audiobooks and digital magazines Check items out while you are in the library using “self-service” (your location services need to be on to use this function) Access our e-resources like Consumer Reports (unbiased ratings and reviews for 9000+ products and services from Consumer Reports), Cypress resume (the simplest, most effective tool for resume creation on the market today), LinkedIn Learning (thousands of online courses to learn in-demand skills from real-world industry experts), or Pronunciator (learn 80 different languages with live tutors, movies, music with lyrics, pronunciation analysis, and quizzes)

June 18 is Jasper Friends of the Library Society’s annual outdoor Booksale, and we are looking for volunteers to help make this event a success. Call or pop into the library to sign up! The book sale will run rain or shine. There will be hundreds of used books set up under tents – picture books, juvenile, young adult, fiction and non-fiction – there will be something for everybody! All the books will be for sale by cash donation.

Are you ready for Summer Reading? The unveiling of this year’s theme, calendar, and reading list will be dropped at our book sale on June 18 as well as registration and kit pick-up. We will offer lots of drop-in activities to fit with busy family travel plans as well as in-person programs on Thursdays and Saturdays. You will not want to miss out this summer!

Looking for information on library services, programs, room rentals and exam supervision? You can call us at 780-852-3652, email us at jasperlibrary@jasper-alberta.ca or follow us on Facebook @jaspermunicipallibrary or on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok @jasperlib.

The library is open Tuesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.