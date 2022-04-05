Word from the Library: Spring is here

Writer-in-Residence Paulette Dubé will host Genius Loci, a series of interviews with local writers and artists about their “process to product” journeys. Pictured, Paulette and guest genius David Harrap on phone with the names blurred out. | Supplied photo

Jasper Municipal Library staff

Spring is here, and programming at the library is back in bloom.

On Wednesday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m., join Marci DeWandel, JNP Vegetation Restoration Officer, for a short discussion on invasive plant species in Jasper National Park. Learn about the species to watch for and how you can help keep our plant communities as native as possible.

Gardening

It’s time to start thinking about gardening. The seed library is now available to exchange seeds.

Writer-in-Residence Program

Our Writer-in-Residence, Paulette Dubé, has been busy visiting classes, mentoring writers and co-ordinating literary events for March and April.

On Thursdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in our periodicals room, Paulette hosts Genius Loci, a series of interviews with local writers and artists about their “process to product” journeys.

Guest geniuses include Santina Cross, Niki Wilson, David Harrap, Raymond Blanchette-Dubé, Tammy Anderson, Ailsa Ross and Joe Urie.

Genius Loci events are live-streamed on Facebook, and recordings can be found on the Jasper Municipal Library’s Facebook page and YouTube.

Paulette is also taking submissions “For the Love of…” all things related to love and kindness.

Send the library a written or recorded story of your experiences with love, dating, or kindness in Jasper.

Love is broad; you can even send stories about meeting your best friend or animal soulmate.

If you are a writer looking for mentorship or advice, Paulette would love to meet with you. Just call the library at 780-852-3652 to book an appointment.

As a Grand Finale of Paulette’s residency, we partnered with Andromeda coffee and Habitat for the Arts for a spoken word Open Mic Night on April 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Andromeda coffee.

Sign-up at the library to be a part of the line-up and drop-ins are also welcome.

Thanks to the Canada Council for the Arts for funding Paulette’s residency.

Storytime

Join Holly upstairs in the children’s area Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. for Preschool Family Storytime for stories and a craft or activity.

We look forward to having a fun time with our young families again.

Coming in April

National Volunteer Week is April 24-30 this year.

It’s a special one for us here at the library, as we welcome back volunteers that we haven’t worked with for two years.

Thank you. to the many volunteers who help so many organizations, events, activities and individuals in Jasper. You make Jasper special.

In town on the Easter weekend? The library will be closed for Good Friday, Friday April 15 and open Saturday, April 16.

Homeschoolers, would you like more information on the library? Contact the library for a tour and demo of some of our online resources and in-person services.

Looking for information on library services, programs, room rentals and exam supervision? You can call us at 780-852-3652, email us at jasperlibrary@town.jasper.ab.ca or follow us on Facebook @jaspermunicipallibrary or on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok @jasperlib.

The library is open Tuesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.