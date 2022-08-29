Word from the Library: How to get a free membership

Jasper Municipal Library Staff

September is a time of change. Fall is in the air with geese honking and cool mornings. School starts, work schedules shift and fall activities resume.

New to town? Finally have some time? Drop by the library for a free membership. You will need government-issued photo ID and proof you live in Jasper. Signing up kids? The parent or guardian will need to be present. The parent or guardian will need their photo ID and proof that they live in Jasper before we can proceed. You will also need your mailing address (post office box number or general delivery), phone number and email (if you have one). The Jasper Municipal Library does individual memberships only.

Did you get a notice that your membership is expiring? Please come in, or call, so we can confirm your contact information and renew your membership. Memberships are free and good for one year.

Did you, or a family member, lose their library card? Drop by and we’ll make you a new one. The first time is free to replace.

Are you leaving Jasper and won’t be back? Please return all of your items and let us know so we can cancel your membership.

Our hours remain the same all year. We are open Tuesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Our book drop on the parking lot side of the building is open 24/7 for your returns.

Gardeners are you harvesting and planning for next year? We have information on how to prepare seeds for storage. If you’d like, you can donate some of your prepared seeds to the Seed Library.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the Summer Reading Club. After a summer of books battling each other, the favourite summer reading books were “The Dragon in the Library” by Louie Stowell and “Fairy Science” by Ashley Spires. If you missed or loved any of our events like the escape room or LARPing, let us know so we can do another similar event in the fall! The prizes were drawn Aug. 30, and the winners have been contacted.

Looking for something to do?

On Thursday, Sept. 15, author Thomas Trofimuk will be reading from his new book “The Elephant on Karluv Bridge.” Local writer Paulette Dubé will be joining Thomas, and they will also be introducing new writer Madison Emily. Join us at 6:30 p.m. in the Periodical Room.

Jasper Local Immigration Partnership is hosting Storytime Around the World on Saturday Sept. 17 in celebration of Welcoming Week from Sept. 9-18. Join them from 11 a.m. to noon in the periodical room at the library.

Orange Shirt Stories – Indigenous Storytime with Laurisa will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 in the Children’s area.