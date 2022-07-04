Word from the Library: Get your summer read on!

Rotarians Sue Cesco and Cathy Jenkins with Indigenous books during National Indigenous Peoples Day at Robson Park on June 21. The Rotary Club of Jasper has donated Indigenous books to the Jasper Municipal Library. | Supplied photo

Jasper Library Municipal Staff

New Indigenous Collection

The Jasper Municipal Library is proud to house a new collection of Indigenous books donated by the Jasper Rotary Club and Friends of Jasper National Park.

Each item is dedicated to the people of Jasper “for our greater awareness and understanding of the rich history, traditions, and culture of the Indigenous Peoples of Canada. As well as for taking steps to walk together in reconciliation with the First Nations and Métis communities of Alberta and British Columbia whose traditional territories include Jasper National Park, Alberta.”

Summer Reading Club

If you have not signed up for our summer reading club, come into the library today and sign up!

TD Summer Reading Club is Canada’s biggest, bilingual summer reading program for kids of all ages, all interests, and all abilities. Whether you’re a long-time participant or new to the program, you’ll find great resources at the library or online to help you create the best kids summer reading experience ever!

Throughout the summer we have various grab and go activities like Scavenger Hunts, Reading Bingo, Battle of the Books and I Spy. Our in-person programs are Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. The activities are different each week from crafts or science experiments to an escape room or larping. For every activity handed in and program attended kids will get a ballot to put towards one of our 5 prizes!

This summer we will be offering Storytime on Saturdays at 11 a.m. July 9 – Aug 20.

Everyone is welcome.

Using the Library

If you would like to borrow something from the library, you will need a membership. To sign up, please bring your government picture ID, such as passport, driver’s license or provincial ID to the library. We’ll also need proof that you live or work in town, for example, a pay stub, letter of employment or rental agreement. No copies are taken of this information. Memberships are free!

Are you a member of a TRAC library, or is your Alberta library card registered in ME Libraries? You can use your library card in Jasper to take something out here and return it at your home library.

Visiting the Library

Looking for a place to hang out, relax or get some work done? We have comfy chairs and great views. The library offers a collection of over 17,000 items, including books, audiobooks, movies, music and magazines. There are a variety of games and activities available for use in the library for children and adults. Free Wi-Fi is available, as well as three public computers. Printing, scanning and faxing services are also available. Ask staff for details.

The Jasper Municipal Library is located at 500 Robson Street, across from the Elementary School, in the Jasper Library and Cultural Centre. Our hours are Tuesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Need more information? Contact us at 780-852-3652 or jasperlibrary@jasper-alberta.ca

Have a great summer and we look forward to seeing you at the library.