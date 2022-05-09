Word from the Library: Book clubs

Jasper Municipal Library staff

Book clubs

Are you a member of a book club? I am, and I enjoy the variety of books I discover with the help of suggestions from my book club friends. However, even a book club with members who can’t get enough of books and can be found reading while doing dishes or weeding the garden, goes through periods of ‘book club fatigue’. Sometimes book clubs need a new twist to their meetings or a new idea for their book selections.

The good news is there are resources out there for book clubs. Check out NoveList Plus on the Jasper Municipal Library webpage, under eResources. Login with your library card and at the top of the page choose “Quick links” and then Book Club Resources. This page provides you with a variety of booklists, discussion guides, tips on starting a book club and ideas on how you can spice up book club events. Booklists include selections of short books, books on the lighter site, books with plot twists, books about fine eating and drinking, books which may be out of your group’s comfort zone, and many more. For the real keener, a book club blog link can be found as well.

By the way, even if you are not a member of a book club these selections provide every reader in search of certain topics a quick compilation of books on their desired themes. So, please go and check it out.

Writer-in-Residence Program

In the last three months, our Writer-in-Residence Paulette Dubé has been busy visiting classes, mentoring writers and being the inquisitive and gentle host of our Genius Loci series. We would like to thank her for all the ideas and creativity she brought to the project, as well as her time commitment. We would also like to thank the interviewed guests and the participants at the open mic event for sharing their interesting stories. Thanks also to the Canada Council for the Arts for the funding.

Summer programming for families

We are preparing for our summer reading programs which are geared toward families and youth. We will soon provide a more detailed description. Sign up sheets will be out at our Used Book Sale on Saturday, June 18 outside the library, organized by the Jasper Friends of Library Society.

The Jasper Friends of Library Society are also starting a membership initiative in May. If you want to be part of an active group supporting the programming of the library with fun and interesting fundraising events such as the Jasper Garden Tour, the Used Book Sale or the Scholastic Book Fair please contact the library.

Looking for information on library services, programs, room rentals and exam supervision? You can call us at 780-852-3652, email us at jasperlibrary@town.jasper.ab.ca or follow us on Facebook @jaspermunicipallibrary or on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok @jasperlib.

The library is open Tuesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.