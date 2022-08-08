Word from the Library: A summer update

Jasper Municipal Library Staff

How is your summer? Our summer has been going really well, with visitors from far and near. We’ve welcomed new-to-Jasper residents, first-time library visitors as well as returning seasonal workers and Lake Edith residents. The seating areas are busy and the Wi-Fi is well used. Thursday’s Summer Reading Club has been well attended, and Saturday Storytime has been lots of fun. We look forward to August.

What to read next

From our circulation statistics, we can see that Jasper Library members do not suffer from a summer reading slump. Check out our Summer Reading display for a variety of quick picks to read at the beach, on the trail or at your favourite reading spot.

Wonder what others are reading? The top-five adult fiction for our library include “The Spoon Stealer” by Lesley Crewe, “The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue, “The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren, “What Strange Paradise” by Omar El Akkad and “Five Little Indians” by Michelle Good. The top-five adult non-fiction for our library include “Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life” by Héctor García, “Myths and Legends of Japan” by F. Hadland Davis, “The Manga Cookbook,” “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval N. Harari and “All New Square Foot Gardening: Grow More In Less Space” by Mel Bartholomew.

Prefer an audiobook? We have streaming audiobooks through Audiobook Cloud and downloadable audiobooks through Cloud Library, Libby and hoopla, available on our website’s e-resource list. For those who still have a CD player, we have audiobooks on disc as well.

Kids – looking for something to do in August?

The Summer Reading Club continues Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. We’ll end the summer on Thursday, Aug. 25 with a LARPing event. Come dressed up – knights, pirates, fairies and more are all welcome. For more details, contact the library 780-852-3652.

Not available on Thursdays? We’ll have several in library activities including an I Spy game and a scavenger hunt.

The August reading bingo sheet is available Tuesday, Aug. 2 and will be due Saturday, Aug. 27.

Battle of the Books wraps up Aug. 27. Keep an eye on our Facebook page to see if your favourite will win.

Did you know that every time you return an activity sheet, vote in the Battle of the Books or attend the Thursday Summer Reading Club adventure, you earn a ballot for the prize draw? There are five prizes to choose from, and you get to pick where your ballot goes.

Saturday Storytime continues Saturdays at 11 a.m. Join us for stories and crafts. If the weather is nice, we are outside by the big rock.

Our programs are open to the public and no registration is required.

User Survey

Thank you to everyone who answered our user survey. If you missed it, paper copies of the survey are still available in the library. Let the Library Board know how we are doing and where you would like to see changes.