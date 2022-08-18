Wining and dining on the shores of Beauvert

Looking like a star, Joost Tijssen (left) is presented with a glass of bubbly by an equally dapper host as he enters the Bubbles on Beauvert event at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge on Aug. 13. | J.Stockfish photo

Jason Stockfish | advertising@fitzhugh.ca

With all the glitz and glamour of Hollywood in the air, Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (JPL) hosted its second Bubbles on Beauvert event of the year on Aug. 13.

Taking place on the shores of Lac Beauvert, the elegant affair was a sold-out event with attendees dressed to the nines in their Saturday evening finest, as they enjoyed free-flowing drinks and fine food stations while taking in well-suited music courtesy of Jaclyn Panylyk from GirlsClub DJs.

“Our first 2022 Bubbles on Beauvert event revolved around the 1920s, the beginning of the Lodge. For this event, we wanted to celebrate the Hollywood legends that have graced the Lodge, like Marlyn Monroe and Bing Crosby,” said Matthew Magtoto, marketing and visual content manager at JPL.

“Jasper was once known as the ‘Hollywood of the North’ because it has been the hot spot for actors and actresses, even the royals, from all areas of the world, and what a perfect way to celebrate JPL’s birthday with an event fit for the big screens.”

A couple who have been visiting JPL for 56 years said, “the energy of the event is quintessentially JPL,” noted Magtoto.

“To us, that is a true measure of success.”

The evening was elegance at its finest, as those in attendance savoured the fine drinks, and the exceptional fare provided at the array of buffet style chef stations, while mingling and dancing on a stunning summer’s eve beside Beauvert’s shimmering turquoise waters.

“Bubbles on Beauvert was not just a celebration of Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge’s 100th Birthday but a celebration of each other in an elegant and grand way,” Magtoto said.

“The memories we get to share of the Lodge throughout its history, the friends we meet and the millions of stories we get to create, all make Bubbles on Beauvert a legendary event.”

If you missed the Bubbles on Beauvert events this summer, not to worry, for their success has ensured that there will be more fabulous evenings to come.

“There is always a reason to celebrate, whether you are a foodie, love the holidays, indulge in music, or are a beer-lover, experience the Grandest of Celebrations at one of our Signature Events at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge,” Magtoto said.

“For those who love to dress up, drink bubbles, and have a good time, anticipate another glamorous lakeside soirée next summer.”