Wildlife Museum looking for new home

The Wildlife Museum, also known as the Den, will be required to move out of the Whistlers Inn by the end of October and is now in need of a new home. | P.Shokeir photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

The Wildlife Museum, also known as the Den, is searching for another location with the hope that the collection of over 100 specimens can remain in Jasper.

Founded by local family Eleonore and Joe Schuurmans, the museum is currently located in the basement of the Whistlers Inn but will have to move out by the end of October.

“I think we’re open to (move) wherever, but the preference is that it’d stay in Alberta,” said Jackie Carmichael, daughter of Eleonore and Joe Schuurmans.

“It would be a shame to lose it.”

Carmichael emphasized how such an exhibit enhances the town, especially if it were expanded and promoted.

“We have a lot of things that we can do outside when the weather is nice as well but not that many things to do as well when it’s raining,” she said.

“That’s our hope anyways is that it could stay and be part of the Jasper experience if possible or at least the Rockies.”

Bruno Ritter, who currently owns Whistlers Inn, said the hotel now requires the space for guests to store their skis.

“I need a proper place for skis. We have a couple of lockers outside… and today’s people, they don’t want to go outside in -20 C and put the skis in the locker.”

Ritter originally gave notice in 2019, but the move-out process was delayed by COVID-19 and the difficulty with finding a new home for the museum.

Herb Robinson, president of the Jasper-Yellowhead Historical Society, said the new board would discuss potentially accepting the wildlife collection for display at the Jasper-Yellowhead Museum and was looking at different options.

“It’s not a small project; it’s a huge project in many respects, but it’s still one that we’re very interested in pursuing,” Robinson said.

“It’s a legacy collection. It’s been in the community for a long, long time, and we also think it’s definitely a draw.”

The Jasper-Yellowhead Museum currently does not have the space to accommodate the collection, and there would be costs associated with dismantling, transporting, storing and redisplaying the specimens.

“There’s also been some questions about whether portraying stuffed animals in a national park (is needed) when you can walk out a couple of kilometres and see it,” Robinson said.

“It makes little sense, but there’s also the perspective that if you’re a family with young children, you don’t get close to wildlife anyway, but it’s a bit different seeing a moose from a metre away than just seeing one from a kilometre away.”

A brief history

Completed in 1982, the museum allows for visitors to animals one might otherwise not be able to spot or know existed in and around our National Parks.

The museum began four decades ago when local family Eleonore and Joe Schuurmans intercepted a unique collection of animals slated to leave Canada for the United States.

Together, they brought it back to life in their home town of Jasper, setting up a museum in the Whistlers Inn, which they owned at the time.

Eleonore enlisted her children, parents and local artist Wendy Wacko to help create habitant displays and backdrops.

The Schuurmans expanded the collection as they searched and filled any specimen gap to create a robust sampling of Western corridors.

“We’ve been adding to it whenever needed, and I have to mention that most of the specimens are roadkill,” Eleonore said.

“They’re not hunted, especially with the little ones. They found them from roadkill of animals which were pregnant.”

Eleonore noted how the museum provided an educational opportunity for youth.

“We had lots of school groups coming in from all over Alberta—I think some from B.C. and Saskatchewan—to look at it,” she said.

The museum received plenty of positive feedback over the years, with the guestbook seldom containing a negative comment.

“It took lots of work, but we all enjoyed it very much, and we hope it stays in Jasper,” Eleonore said.

Anyone interested in this collection and its future can contact Jackie Carmichael at 780-905-3396.