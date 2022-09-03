Wildfire could cause power outage to Jasper

The Chetamon wildfire is currently over 400 hectares in Jasper National Park. | P.Shokeir photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

The Chetamon wildfire is not threatening the townsite at this time, but a power outage is possible, according to the Municipality of Jasper.

As officials work to ensure power to Jasper is maintained, the municipality has activated its Emergency Coordination Centre to address potential impacts to the ATCO powerline.

“The Municipality of Jasper and ATCO are working in close collaboration to prepare for a possible switch to generator power,” the municipality stated in a Saturday update.

“ATCO equipment and crews are already in Jasper working to prepare for this scenario.”

While residents should prepare for a possible power outage, an evacuation is not being considered at this time.

“Water and sewer services will be maintained as well as power to all critical infrastructure,” the municipality added.

“Cellular and natural gas services are also expected to be maintained through a power outage.”

Parks Canada is advising residents to take inventory of needed items that rely on electricity and plan for batteries and other alternative power sources in case the power goes out.

For more power outage tips, visit ATCO’s website and stay up to date on ATCO’s outage map or download the My ATCO Electricity app for live updates.

Wildfire update

The 400-hectare wildfire is located on Chetamon Mountain north of the Jasper townsite and is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike on Wednesday afternoon.

Parks Canada is actively working on protecting the powerline from the wildfire, which is 500 metres above from the powerline.

Specialized firefighters are on the ground building a protection line between the powerline and the perimeter of the wildfire.

The Chetamon wildfire viewed from Highway 16 on Sept. 3. | P.Shokeir photo

“Parks Canada is working very closely with ATCO to protect the power poles, which have special fire protection wrapping and can withstand surface fire activity,” Parks Canada stated in an update.

“Specialized structural protection contractors are being deployed to install high-volume sprinklers along critical infrastructure and visitor facilities.”

Six helicopters are now focused on bucketing water onto the lower slopes of the wildfire.

Forty-seven firefighters and personnel with Parks Canada are currently committed, and another 30 will join the effort on Sunday.

While strong winds and hot weather are making firefighting efforts more challenging, Parks Canada said the fire was only spreading northeast on mid and upper slopes from Chetamon peak toward Vine Creek.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for areas around the Chetamon wildfire in Jasper National Park.

Further updates on the wildfire can be found on Jasper National Park’s Facebook page.

For road access updates call 5-1-1 or visit 511 Alberta.

The Chetamon wildfire in Jasper National Park on Saturday afternoon. | P.Shokeir photo