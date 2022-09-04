Whip up the delicious taste of summer this fall

Although summer is at its end, summer flavours don’t have to be over yet. This is the prime time to enjoy nostalgic treats that extend the taste of summer into your fall fun. What’s more, while we may return to routines, that does not have to signal the end of strawberry season, since strawberries can be grown in warmer climates like California year round. Here are two sweet summer treats you can enjoy throughout fall.

Oven-Roasted Strawberry S’mores

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves: 8 s’mores

Ingredients

1 lb California strawberries

2-3 tbsp honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

8 large marshmallows

4 milk chocolate bars, halved

8 honey graham cracker sheets, broken into 8 squares each

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 450°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Combine strawberries, honey and vanilla extract. Transfer strawberry mixture to baking sheet.

3. Bake for 20-25 minutes, remove from oven, and allow berries to cool. Once cooled, transfer roasted berries to a glass jar or serving dish.

4. Toast marshmallows under broiler on a pan until golden and gooey.

5. Drizzle marshmallows with roasted berries and assemble.

Strawberry Jalapeño Poppers

Prep time: 30 minutes

Serves: 8

Ingredients

8 large California strawberries

6 tbsp cream cheese

3 slices cooked bacon crumbled

1 jalapeño finely chopped

Instructions

1. Wash strawberries and slice in half. Scoop out a little of the centre of each sliced strawberry and set aside.

2. In a small bowl, mix cream cheese together with crumbled bacon and jalapeño, reserving a little bit for topping.

3. Fill sliced and scooped strawberries with cream cheese filling and sprinkle a bit more crumbled bacon and jalapeño pieces on top. Enjoy right away or refrigerate for later.

