VIA Rail resuming most services by end of June

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

VIA Rail is on track to restore most of its services across the country by the end of June as travel demand continues to progress.

This will include returning to three weekly round trips between Jasper and Prince Rupert, B.C. as of June 10.

“This is a celebratory and crucial milestone in our service resumption plan after an incredibly challenging two years,” said Cynthia Garneau, president and CEO of VIA Rail, in a news release.

“We look forward to welcoming more of our customers back on board our trains and doing our part to encourage Canadians and tourists to get out and explore this beautiful country for the summer travel season.”

VIA Rail says the decision to add frequencies throughout the pandemic has been based on various factors, including demand and the health and safety of passengers and employees.

Existing health measures will remain in effect, including a mask-wearing policy on trains and mandatory vaccination required by the federal government.

VIA Rail previously suspended services in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Updates are available on VIA Rail’s website.