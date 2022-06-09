You Are Here: Home » Environment » Two grizzly bears relocated away from townsite

Two grizzly bears relocated away from townsite

Parks Canada wildlife specialists deployed bear traps on May 30 and captured two high-profile grizzly bears. | R.Schmidt/Parks Canada photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Parks Canada recently captured and relocated two three-year-old grizzly bear siblings that had been repeatedly entering the townsite.

Wildlife specialists deployed bear traps on May 30 and managed to capture the bears.

The bears were fitted with satellite collars and moved from the townsite area into the backcountry near the south boundary.

Translocation of bears is only done when necessary, but Parks Canada said the two bears had not been deterred by hazing.

The bears are being actively monitored by GPS collars and have remained in their new location since translocation.

Parks Canada worked with provincial partners and external grizzly bear experts to help inform translocation plans.

The townsite and surrounding areas continue to see high grizzly bear activity, with several bears profiting from young elk calves that are now an abundant food source.

Parks Canada is reminding visitors and residents to remain alert while hiking, biking and enjoying park trails and green spaces within the townsite area.

