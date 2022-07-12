You Are Here: Home » News » Two dead, one missing after boat capsizes near Canmore

Two dead, one missing after boat capsizes near Canmore

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

One person is dead and two more are missing after a boat capsized in Spray Lakes in Kananaskis Country south of Canmore.

On July 10, Canmore RCMP responded to a report of a capsized boat in the Spray Lakes Campground Area at about 2 p.m.

Four occpumanters were in the boat when it capsized.

One person was self-rescued and one was confirmed deceased.

A search team recovered another body from the water the next day at around 3 p.m.

Canmore RCMP, Kananaskis Emergency Services, Alberta Conservation Officers and a cadaver dog continue their search for the remaining male boater.

At this time, Canmore RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area.

