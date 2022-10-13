Treaty 8 flag now proudly flies on traditional territory

Deputy Grand Chief Ramona Horseman raises the Treaty 8 flag at the Forest Park Inn on Oct. 6. | J.Stockfish photos

Jason Stockfish | advertising@fitzhugh.ca

After millennia of habitation on the land, an Indigenous people’s flag now flies for all to see when entering Jasper along Connaught Drive.

On Oct. 6, a crowd of Indigenous peoples, along with staff from Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit and other partners, gathered at Forest Park Inn to take part in an historic ceremony that saw the raising of Treaty 8’s ensign.

Elder Mike Beaver opened the ceremony with a prayer to the Creator in his native tongue.

After the prayer, the flag was raised in three intervals with Indigenous drummers playing at each stage, beginning with the Honour Song, followed by the Flag Song and, as the flag reached the apex, the Victory Song.

As the drumming subsided, Treaty 8 Deputy Grand Chief Ramona Horseman – who had been entrusted with raising the flag alongside elder Dustin Twin – spoke to those who had gathered.

“This is one of those days that you dream of as a First Nations person, to be recognized in your own home territory where sometimes you may feel like you’re not a part.”

Horseman explained that seeing the flag posted in Jasper brought her a sense of pride that she was honoured to be sharing with her people and their ancestors.

“I’ve heard a lot of stories (about) Jasper from my grandparents and great-grandparents about how they used to travel here…for trading, and this was something that was practiced, and so it’s nice to see that we’re being recognized, that we are part of the land here, and that this is treaty territory…for a number of different nations.”

“It’s nice to see that our flag is going to be seen here for all of eternity,” Horseman concluded.

Chief Conroy Sewepagaham of Little Red River Cree Nation spoke next, acknowledging the partnerships Treaty 8 people enjoyed with other Indigenous groups as well as Pursuit and the municipality.

Chief-elect Andy Alook addressed the crowd on behalf of Bigstone Cree Nation, where he thanked everyone in attendance for bearing witness to the historic moment.

“I look forward to our continued partnerships and relationships that we will strive to enhance and make better for all of our generations before us,” he added.

Speaking in Cree, Chief Gladys Okemow of Peerless Trout First Nation thanked everyone for joining her and her people at such a special event.

“I just love this flag being here, symbolizing us,” she added in English.

Mayor Richard Ireland spoke on behalf of the municipality, saying it was an honour to be a part of such an important ceremony.

“We have a practice here of acknowledging the land, and we acknowledge that this is the traditional territory of Treaty 8,” he said.

“Right across the river is the traditional territory of Treaty 6 and it’s also Metis Region 4. It’s the traditional territory of a multitude of Indigenous people for time immemorial.”

The mayor said that he belongs to the land, as we all do, but as he is not Indigenous, he cannot speak for the land.

“But I can speak for community, the community that I am honoured to represent.”

Ireland then thanked Elder Mike Beaver for including Jasper in his prayer.

“I want to assure all of you that that prayer was for you too, because you are a part of our community, and you are encompassed in all of this.”

Chief Strategy Officer with Treaty 8, Melissa Gillis, noted that the ceremony was planned together with Pursuit, who “has gone beyond acknowledgement, putting their words to action.”

“Pursuit bent over backwards to make this partnership work.”

A statement from Pursuit said the company is “proud and deeply honored” to support Treaty 8 in an important ceremony that recognizes Indigenous connection to their traditional territory.

“Pursuit has worked hard to establish relationships based on trust with a number of Indigenous groups in the Canadian Rockies; these have led to award winning cultural events and educational opportunities along with creating greater cultural understanding for our team and guests,” the company stated.

“We hope to continue to grow our relationship with Treaty 8 in the future.”