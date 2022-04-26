Travel Alberta getting $63-million boost

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

The Government of Alberta has increased Travel Alberta’s budget by $63 million over three years to aid the recovery of the tourism industry.

The boost to Travel Alberta is part of the Bootstrap Plan, Alberta’s three-year tourism strategy that is centred around three pillars: marketing, air access and destination development.

“The past two years have been very difficult for Alberta’s visitor economy,” said West Yellowhead MLA Martin Long, who is also parliamentary secretary for Small Business and Tourism, in a news release.

“We have been engaging with members and businesses in the tourism sector regularly to ensure that, as Alberta’s economy recovers, they are not just a part of that recovery but are helping lead the way.”

The province has changed the mandate of Travel Alberta to a destination management organization.

This expanded role will allow Travel Alberta to work directly with communities, businesses and entrepreneurs to develop new tourism experiences, products and destinations.

The agency is also working with airlines and airports to identify routes and opportunities for future growth.

Over the next three years, Travel Alberta will invest more than $50 million to enhance and grow visitor products and experiences.

This includes $3.75 million toward Indigenous tourism.