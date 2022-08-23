Training your camera on freshwater stewardship

Getting a great photo of wildlife in your own backyard isn’t always easy, especially when it’s a family of loons and you’re really excited to see them and can’t work your camera properly. | S.Hayes photo

Scott Hayes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

We’ve all been there. A majestic bird suddenly appears in your yard, and just as you’re fumbling with your camera to get the perfect photo, it flies away. All you’ve got to prove it happened is your word and a short series of blurry images.

Watersheds Canada understands. The national freshwater and shoreline stewardship non-profit has a new event to encourage more people to take care of nature.

Wildlife photography allows people to connect with neighbouring animal species, said Monica Seidel, the organization’s communications and fundraising manager.

“Canada is very blessed with so much nature and so many different wildlife species,” she said.

“We’ll be looking at how people maybe overlook the wildlife and nature that’s in their own backyard.”

Wildlife Photography Near You will be delivered via webinar by Alejandro Prescott-Cornejo, a professional photographer from APC Wildlife Photography. He will be offering tips about how to get the best photos of the wildlife that people can find in their own backyard.

That webpage is also a useful venue for people to check out new monthly webinars (and revisit past ones), use free education resources, gather information and find tools while networking with other stewards across the country.

“It’s a free online place for individuals, community groups and students to all connect and basically learn about different issues that are surrounding Canada’s freshwater and then they get action steps on how they can help dress or help connect with nature,” Seidel said.

She added that there is often a barrier of knowledge for people to know what’s going on or how they can take action about their environment right at home.

“A lot of our programs are just helping to equip people so they can not feel maybe so hopeless about the news. If they just hear the environment is not doing well, we can actually give them specific steps and action items that they can implement on their own property.”

The free program takes place on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. People can register online by visiting watersheds.ca/freshwater-stewardship.