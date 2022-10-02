Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

If you are into aviation films, you have to check out Tom Cruise’s latest project. “Top Gun: Maverick” goes the distance with every aspect of the movie. I have to admit Cruise knows how to make a movie and keep fans entertained. The authenticity of his work is showcased each time you watch anything he is involved with. In this particular movie, he trained his co-stars by having a rigorous three-month flight school flying a variety of planes.

I remember when the “Maverick” movie was announced, I thought, “Why is Hollywood tampering with perfection?” The original “Top Gun” was perfect, and how could it be improved upon? I even tested my theory by watching the original after watching the sequel. To my amazement, I was wrong, because the original was not as good as I remember. The sequel was the better film, because Tom Cruise is a perfectionist. He did not use a bunch of CGI, and the viewer is literally taken for a ride in each scene. I can only imagine how hard each actor trained to make the movie happen.

One aspect I liked is that the movie is not a reboot. The original storyline is followed, and Val Kilmer even has a cameo. I know the original film was great for recruiting new pilots, and this new film will do the same for a new generation of aviation enthusiasts.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “Top Gun: Maverick” (2022) is now available for digital streaming and download.