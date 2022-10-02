You Are Here: Home » Arts & Culture » Three ways to make your table more plant based this Thanksgiving

Hosting Thanksgiving can be extremely overwhelming, especially when it comes to the menu. And catering to every guest’s special dietary needs can make matters complicated. Fortunately, serving alternatives like plant-based options may be easier than you think.

A survey found that 49 per cent of Canadians are interested in trying plant-based, but many aren’t sure where to start. To help encourage and inspire you, check out these vegan products anyone can incorporate into their repertoire:

Dairy alternatives

There are so many options now when it comes to dairy-free products, making it easy to incorporate into meals. A plant-based butter alternative can be a great way to baste your turkey or add to any side dishes, such as grilled vegetables. The coconut oil in many vegan butters delivers a very smooth, rich and creamy mouth feel. Another great product is a sour cream alternative with coconut cream replacing milk ingredients, which makes the perfect topper for your baked potatoes.

Meatless stuffing

Try switching things up for your traditional stuffing by using a meatless crumble. The PC plant-based beefless crumble is an undeniably delicious product that is easy to use in Thanksgiving meals. Made with pea protein rather than ground beef, it provides a strong source of protein that flavours can build on.

Irresistible desserts

Ending the meal with a deep, chocolate homemade brownie will have everyone asking for more. Most brownie mixtures are made with eggs, but the PC brownie baking mix only requires the use of water and oil. The addition of pea protein gives this product a moist and chewy texture, so no one will know the difference.

