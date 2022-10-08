You Are Here: Home » Arts & Culture » Three plant-based dishes to serve at your Thanksgiving feast

Posted by: Posted date: October 08, 2022 In: Arts & Culture, Food, Guest Columns | comment : 0

Hosting Thanksgiving can be extremely overwhelming, especially when it comes to the menu. Complicating matters is catering to every guest’s special dietary needs. Fortunately, serving alternatives like plant-based options may be easier than you think.

A survey last year found that 38 per cent of Canadians are looking to integrate more plant-based foods into their diet, but many aren’t sure where to start. To help encourage and inspire you, check out these three vegan products anyone can incorporate into their repertoire:

Creamy vegan dips: Most grocery stores now carry a selection of plant-based dips made with a rich cashew or tofu base. Enjoy them in a variety of flavours like cucumber dill and roasted red pepper. Serve them as a dip for anything from pretzels to falafel, or start your festivities with a classic vegetable platter that everyone can dig into.  

Meatless broths: Created from a blend of savoury ingredients and traditional aromatics, new pre-made broths taste just like conventional varieties, but without the meat. They’re made with ingredients like carrot, onion and celery, as well as herbs and spices, to give that homestyle flavour. Try using them in soups, stews or sauces, like that all-important meatless gravy.

Chocolate cheesecake: Creamy, smooth and irresistibly chocolatey, this new PC plant-based chocolate cheesecake-style dessert is made with a white bean base and a special blend of dairy-free cream cheese and vegan sour cream. Just thaw, slice and serve as is or garnish with your favourite fresh fruit. It’s rich and delicious, and no one will believe it’s plant based.  

