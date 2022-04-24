You Are Here: Home » Arts & Culture » There’s no such thing as too much green

There’s no such thing as too much green

Posted by: Posted date: April 24, 2022 In: Arts & Culture, Food, Guest Columns | comment : 0

During the week, every minute counts; simple, quick, healthy and oh-so-tasty, this green power bowl is the recipe you can put on your calendar several times a week.

With the crunch of the salad and the smooth, comforting texture of avocados from Mexico, this recipe will surprise you with every bite.

This power bowl will give you all the energy you need to get through the day, with vitamins, good fats and great taste.

Green Power Bowl

Prep time: 25 mins

Cook time: 5 mins

Portions: 2-4

Ingredients:

Vinaigrette

  • 1 medium ripe avocado
  • ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice and zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • ¾ cup good olive oil

Salad

  • 2 avocados from Mexico, diced
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 2 cups washed and shredded kale leaves
  • 1 cup salad niçoise or escarole
  • 4 Brussel sprouts, thinly shaved
  • ¾ cup thinly shaved cabbage
  • 2 cups cooked broccoli
  • 1 cup cooked green beans cut in 1” pieces

Directions:

1. For the vinaigrette, in a food processor, combine all ingredients except the olive oil.

2. Once the mixture is smooth and creamy, slowly stream in olive oil until just combined.

3. Place in a sealed container that is easy to shake whenever you want a portion.

4. For the salad, toss all the salad ingredients into a large bowl. Top with desired amount of avocado vinaigrette and serve.

www.newscanada.com

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Share

Related posts

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top