Tasty trend insight: Sweet heat

Sriracha and caramel; cayenne and chocolate; ghost pepper and molasses; chilies and honey. If these flavours have your mouth watering, then the sweet heat trend may be inviting your tastebuds out for lunch.

Gone are the days when a simple touch of heat was enough to make a dish stand out. The demand for greater variety in spicy foods is partly driven by a consumer desire to explore more authentic global cuisines and flavours, especially with millennials and Gen Z. These days, the perfect combination of sweetness and heat can take your tastebuds to the next level.

While it may seem like a contradiction, sweet and spicy flavours balance well together to create a unique and delicious combination. If you’re interested in trying a new spice experience at home, check out this delicious recipe using strawberries available year-round.

Spicy Strawberry Chutney with Baked Brie

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

455g California strawberries hulled and quartered

1 tbsp white sugar

Juice of half a fresh lemon

65g packed brown sugar

80ml apple cider vinegar

2 jalapeño peppers, cored and diced

1/2 medium red onion diced

1 tbsp fresh ginger, peeled and grated

4 cardamom pods partly cracked

4 whole cloves

Optional: red pepper flakes

Wheel of Brie cheese sized to fit your baking dish

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350F.

2. Mix strawberries in a medium-sized bowl with white sugar and lemon juice; set aside for up to 3 hours, stirring every 30 mins.

3. In a cast iron pan over medium-high heat, dissolve brown sugar and apple cider vinegar; stir with a wooden spoon.

4. Add jalapeños, red onion, ginger, cardamom and cloves. Stir constantly for 5 to 6 minutes or until onions start browning.

5. Add strawberry mixture (including juice) and reduce heat to medium or medium-low, depending on your burner. Add a pinch or more of red pepper flakes to add extra heat if desired.

6. Stir frequently for 10 minutes or until mixture becomes thick enough to coat a spoon.

7. Meanwhile, scrape off only the top rind of the brie, place in a brie baker or baking dish and bake uncovered for 15 to 17 minutes.

8. Remove from heat and carefully remove cardamom pods and cloves.

9. Spoon spicy strawberry chutney over top of cooked brie and serve with crostini.

Find more sweet heat recipes at californiastrawberries.com.

