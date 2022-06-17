Symphony kicking off centennial celebrations at JPL

Symphony Under the Sun will kick off centennial celebrations at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge on June 28. | Supplied photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra will be playing under the sun in a new signature event at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge on June 28.

Symphony Under the Sun is kicking off centennial celebrations for the Jasper Park Lodge.

Similar to Symphony Under the Stars, which occurs in the fall, the orchestra will be performing on the shores of Lac Beauvert.

The concert will be “amplified by the surrounding Rocky Mountains and shimmering sun as the backdrop,” according to Fairmont.

This event is part of a line-up of celebrations from centennial toasts in June through to a culinary extravaganza in the spring of next year.

Concert doors open at 7 p.m. on Beauvert Plateau at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

The concert begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the concert are available at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge’s website.