You Are Here: Home » Arts & Culture » Symphony kicking off centennial celebrations at JPL

Symphony kicking off centennial celebrations at JPL

Posted by: Posted date: June 17, 2022 In: Arts & Culture, Events, News | comment : 0
Symphony Under the Sun will kick off centennial celebrations at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge on June 28. | Supplied photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra will be playing under the sun in a new signature event at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge on June 28.

Symphony Under the Sun is kicking off centennial celebrations for the Jasper Park Lodge.

Similar to Symphony Under the Stars, which occurs in the fall, the orchestra will be performing on the shores of Lac Beauvert.

The concert will be “amplified by the surrounding Rocky Mountains and shimmering sun as the backdrop,” according to Fairmont.

This event is part of a line-up of celebrations from centennial toasts in June through to a culinary extravaganza in the spring of next year.

Concert doors open at 7 p.m. on Beauvert Plateau at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

The concert begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the concert are available at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge’s website.

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Share

Related posts

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top