Students donate food for Ukrainians

Marshall White, Hudson Murray and Paja Given raised funds through lemonade stands toward gift cards to help Ukrainian newcomers purchase groceries.

Local students donated non-perishable goods and raised funds in order to stock the pantries of incoming Ukrainians.

Karen Huculak, administrative assistant with École Jasper Elementary School, said each classroom was assigned a few items that they could bring in.

“We just wanted them to show some empathy and (have them) welcoming these people to the community and (encourage them to be) giving, being generous,” Huculak said.

Jasper Supports Ukrainians had asked the community to supply enough basic food staples to last a couple of weeks until these newcomers were able to buy their own groceries.

Requested goods included canned goods, dry pasta, peanut butter, jams/Nutella, olive/canola oil, coffee, tea, sugar, cereal, rice, paper towels and more.

Along with the donated goods, students collected $325 in cash, which will be used to purchase $25 gift cards from TGP, as suggested by Jasper Supports Ukrainians.

Marshall White, Hudson Murray and Paja Given raised funds through lemonade stands, while Morgan Staneland and Lucy Currie sold bracelets.

The staff members who helped Huculak organize the fundraiser were John Auger, Megan MacIntyre, Amanda Di Monte and Jodi Campbell.

Ann and Andrew Thomas picked up, stored and helped with the distribution of the goods.

Jasper Junior/Senior High School also answered the call to donate items.

“I took the information and just organized it with home room classes, and then I think they had a week and a half,” said teacher Lee Ann Cross.

“It was great. Kids were using their own money and going down after school to buy things for it.”