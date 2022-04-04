You Are Here: Home » Arts & Culture » Spring recipe you can make for lunch

Spring recipe you can make for lunch

April 04, 2022

Whet your appetite and see what you can whip up for lunch with this simple and delicious sandwich.

Seasoning the delectable fried haloumi cheese with zingy yet earthy za’atar is just what’s needed as winter comes to an end.

When layered on naturally fermented bread, the flavours of the middle eastern spice blend – comprised of oregano, thyme, sumac and sesame – truly come alive. Serve with kombucha to add more tangy flavour into the mix.

Za’atar Haloumi Sandwich

Prep time: 5-10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

  • 12 oz (340 g) Haloumi, sliced into 1/4” slices
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) extra virgin olive oil divided
  • 1 lemon
  • 2 tsp (10 ml) za’atar
  • 3/4 cup (175 ml) hummus
  • 6 tbsp (90 ml) olive tapanade
  • 3 Roma tomatoes, sliced
  • 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 3/4 (175 ml) cup microgreens
  • 1 loaf (12 slices) Stonemill Bakehouse Chia and Supergrain bread

Directions:

  1. Heat a grill pan over medium heat with olive oil. Add the haloumi, cooking on each side until you have nice grill marks. Do this in batches if needed so as not to crowd the pan.
  2. Add a pinch of salt, pepper, za’atar and lemon zest. Before removing from the pan, add a squirt of lemon juice. Set aside.
  3. For each sandwich, add two tablespoons of hummus on one slice of bread.
  4. Add a tablespoon of olive tapenade onto another slice of bread. Layer the tomatoes, haloumi, red onions, and microgreens.
  5. Serve with mint and chlorophyll kombucha.

Find more information at stonemillbakehouse.ca.

www.newscanada.com

