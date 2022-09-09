Smoke continues to impact area

A sign warns motorists of smoke in the area at the north entrance to Jasper National Park on Sept. 4 with wildfire smoke hanging in the background. | Parks Canada photo

Scott Hayes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

Residents are advised to take precautions due to the smoke coming from the Chetamon wildfire, which continues to impact areas north of Jasper and along Highway 16.

Environment Canada released a special air quality statement on Sept. 9 in advance of the weekend.

“Smoke may move into the town this evening as the wind shifts,” Environment Canada stated on its webpage for Jasper.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.”

The areas in Jasper National Park that will be affected include areas near and south of Sunwapta Falls, near the townsite itself and near the recreation site now called Miette Campground.

Parks Canada and the RCMP are prepared to use traffic control on Highway 16 if needed, and motorists should check 511 Alberta for up-to-date road conditions.

Friday’s temperature was expected to reach a moderate high of 19 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers, clearing this afternoon. Overnight, the temperature may reach a low of -1 C.

As of Friday at noon, no further precipitation was expected this weekend.

Alberta Environment and Parks and Alberta Health Services say in a notice the smoke may contribute to people experiencing symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

People who will be especially at risk include children and seniors. That group also includes those with cardiovascular or lung disease (including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD) who can be particularly sensitive to any air pollution including vehicle and generator exhaust.

These people will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use and medical visits, and emergency services.

Please take extra precautions to reduce your exposure, the notice continued.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can harm your health.”

Tips to reduce your risk include closing and locking windows and doors, closing fireplace dampers, not smoking and not having fires either in outdoor firepits or in fireplaces inside.

Individuals experiencing symptoms can call Health Link at 811 to speak to a registered nurse.

More information can be found at www.albertahealthservices.ca/news/air.aspx

Check alerts and forecasts for Jasper from Environment Canada.