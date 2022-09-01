You Are Here: Home » Environment » Small wildfire east of Snaring River

Small wildfire east of Snaring River

Posted by: Posted date: September 01, 2022 In: Environment, News, Weather | comment : 0
Lightning from a passing thunderstorm late Wednesday evening started a small wildfire on Mount Chetamon. Parks Canada firefighters were already battling the blaze on Thursday morning. | K.Neef photo

Scott Hayes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

Parks Canada firefighters were already hard at work battling a small forest fire on Thursday morning.

Details are still developing, but it appears that a lightning strike from an unexpected thunderstorm on Wednesday evening is the culprit.

“There is no immediate danger to the Municipality of Jasper, residents and visitors. Parks Canada will provide additional information as it becomes available,” read a statement from Jasper National Park as posted to its Facebook page just after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The wildfire is east of Snaring River on Mount Chetamon, according to Kendra Neef, who posted photos and video on her own social media pages.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s lightning activity statistics page, the average number of cloud-to-ground lightning flashes annually in Canada is more than 2.25 million with July being the month with the highest number out of the year.

“The most frequent time of day for lightning is between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time for the majority of Canada,” the page reads, adding that nocturnal lightning can account for almost half of all lightning in some areas of the country. Jasper National Park is in an area that experiences 25 per cent.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes in.

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Share

Related posts

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top