Slo-Pitch finals knock it out of the park

The JFI Bonestars pose for the cameras with their Jasper Slo-Pitch “A” final trophy for the second year running. | Submitted photos

The Jasper Mixed Slo-Pitch League held their annual playoffs to crown the league’s “A”, “B” and “C” champions on Aug. 13 and 14.

As always, the grounds crew had the diamonds in spectacular shape before the teams hit the fields, and with the music blaring, drinks flowing and kids running amok, the atmosphere was lively as the crowd enjoyed the games and the festivities as much as the players.

When the weekend began, there were 10 teams contesting for the three titles, with five teams placed in one of two divisions.

In the end, there were two teams left standing to claim the “A” and “C” championships, with the Raven Bistro Royals and the Whistle Stop Rockies sharing the title of “B” champions, after both sides agreed to forfeit their final due to multiple injuries.

After a grueling, high-scoring matchup, the Bongs defeated the Gangsters 20-15 in the “C” final.

While it wasn’t the “B” title they claimed in 2021, there were big smiles and high fives all around the Bongs’ dugout and amongst their loyal fanbase.

The De’d Dog Bongs celebrate their “C” Championship title at the 2022 Jasper Slo-Pitch Finals.

Looking to hold on to their coveted trophy as reigning “A” champions, the Bonestars faced the Barley Kings in the “A” final.

Both teams played with fierce determination, driving in run after run in the high stakes contest.

In the top of the first inning, the Barley Kings scored six runs, but the Bonestars answered right back with a half dozen of their own to close out the inning.

Going into the seventh and final inning, it was 14-9 and the Barley Kings needed five runs to stay alive.

However, it was not to be as they scored only one, and the Bonestars earned the victory, reclaiming their trophy for another year.

Despite injuries and heartbreaking losses, the weather was top notch, as was the ball, and another successful weekend of playoff slo-pitch entertained the sports-loving masses in Jasper.