You Are Here: Home » News » Senior dead after two-vehicle collision near Miette

Senior dead after two-vehicle collision near Miette

Posted by: Posted date: May 19, 2022 In: News | comment : 0

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

A 70-year-old male has died following a two-vehicle collision involving a semi truck and an automobile near Miette in Jasper National Park on May 18.

The eastbound automobile had crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with the westbound semi truck, according to police investigation.

At 11:20 p.m. that day, Jasper and Hinton RCMP along with the Fire Department responded to the collision.

The 70-year-old male driver, who was the lone occupant of the automobile, was transported by ground ambulance to the Hinton hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the semi truck were not injured.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased,” police said in a news release.

Police added no further updates were anticipated.

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Share

Related posts

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top