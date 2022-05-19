Senior dead after two-vehicle collision near Miette

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

A 70-year-old male has died following a two-vehicle collision involving a semi truck and an automobile near Miette in Jasper National Park on May 18.

The eastbound automobile had crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with the westbound semi truck, according to police investigation.

At 11:20 p.m. that day, Jasper and Hinton RCMP along with the Fire Department responded to the collision.

The 70-year-old male driver, who was the lone occupant of the automobile, was transported by ground ambulance to the Hinton hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the semi truck were not injured.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased,” police said in a news release.

Police added no further updates were anticipated.