Second-degree murder charge laid in death of Banff man

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was killed at a nightclub in Banff.

On Aug. 5, Banff RCMP were advised at about 2:26 a.m. of an altercation which occurred at a local drinking establishment on Banff Avenue.

Upon arrival, police located an injured male. The 26-year-old male from Banff was transported to hospital where he was declared deceased.

A 22-year-old male from Banff was taken into custody at the same location.

The victim was later identified as Ethan Enns-Goneau of Banff.

John-Christopher Arrizza of Banff was also identified as the suspect and has been charged with second degree murder.

Arrizza has been remanded into custody and will appear in Canmore Provincial Court on Aug. 10 via CCTV.

