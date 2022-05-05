‘Sacred Fire’ unveiled for mural festival

Kalum Teke Dan poses in front of his piece, “Sacred Fire,” at an unveiling party hosted by the Uplift! Jasper Mural Festival at Jasper Pizza Place on Apr. 29. | J.Stockfish photo

Kalum Teke Dan unveiled his mural “Sacred Fire” to sponsors and supporters gathered on the rooftop patio of Jasper Pizza Place on April 29.

Local knowledge keeper Matricia Bauer opened the unveiling, part of the Uplift! Jasper Mural Festival, with a gratitude song that had her voice and drum beat echoing beyond the patio.

Before Dan addressed the crowd about his piece, Tassidy Short, a jingle dancer from the Red Pheasant First Nation and great granddaughter of a residential school survivor, spoke on behalf of Every Child Matters and performed a healing dance “to bring healing to those who are sick and those who cannot dance.”

Short spoke of the harsh reality of the pain, suffering and lost opportunities of the thousands of “children who aren’t with us and weren’t given a chance to succeed” after years of abuse and suffering in Canada’s residential schools.

Dan, a member of the Blackfoot First Nation from Treaty 7, explained that the eagle in his work represents healing spirit, strength, leadership and perseverance, while the Indigenous chief represents the sacred fire that must keep the light burning for his people.

On May 8, an unveiling party of artist Five-Eight’s mural on the back-alley wall of Bear’s Paw Bakery will be held at Olive Bistro & Lounge.

Tickets for the event are available at Andromeda Cafe.