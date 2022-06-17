Roller skating returning to Rockies

Challenge in the Rockies hosted its first-ever Rolling in the Rockies in Hinton last August. It will return this year on June 25-26. | Supplied photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Rolling in the Rockies will skate into Hinton for a two-day event at the Dr. Duncan Murray Recreation Centre on June 25-26.

The two-day event will feature a roller derby game, a roller disco as well as classes and sessions to teach all the basics of skating.

“This is the event that will either get you started in roller skating, back into roller skating or advancing your own skills,” said Sarah Hissett, who spoke on behalf of Rolling in the Rockies

“We will help every skater who comes out. (They) will go away knowing something more than (when) they came.”

Last year’s inaugural event brought more than 250 skaters to Hinton to learn from top skaters in Alberta.

“Roller derby had its resurgence a couple of years ago, but when COVID came, roller skating really took off to the point when there were waitlists to get roller skates,” Hissett said.

“So, it’s really gaining in popularity, and people are either re-finding it from something that they did in their childhood, and then it’s something that our generation is bringing our kids up into.”

Skate coaches from British Columbia and Alberta will be running classes on learning to skate, roller dance, roller derby and how to use the skate park safely, as well as sessions on skate maintenance and concussion prevention and protocols.

All ages and abilities are welcome to attend these sessions.

Hissett explained how these sessions allow skaters to receive help from coaches in a safe environment and get basic skills that can be built on.

“Going to the skatepark, it can be a little intimidating if you don’t know what you’re doing,” she said.

The sessions also provide an opportunity for advanced skaters to learn and network.

On Saturday night, a full roller derby game will take place between Nuclear Free Roller Derby League from Red Deer and Rated PG Roller Girls from Prince George.

The roller disco will open in the other arena for all ages at 7 p.m. and transition to adult only at 9 p.m.

“We turn the lights down, turn the music up and come out and skate and have fun, and some of those skills you learned through camp, try those out,” Hissett said.

Entry to the Saturday night events is by donation to the Hinton Rotary.

A small number of rental skate and safety gear packages will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Rolling in the Rockies is presented by Challenge in the Rockies, Bad Girlfriend Roller Skates, Tzzz Roller Skates in partnership with The Town of Hinton.

Bad Girlfriend Skates moved its store to Hinton this past May.

Tickets and more details can be found at www.rollingintherockies.com