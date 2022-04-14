Rogers now offering 5G in Jasper

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Rogers 5G is now available to Rogers customers in Jasper on Infinite plans with 5G devices.

Rogers 5G now reaches more than 1,500 communities across the country, including Jasper, Grand Cache and Hinton.

“5G is a next generation wireless network technology that over time will deliver unprecedented speed, instant response times and fast, reliable connections, fundamentally changing how we live and work,” said Warren Fletcher, vice-president of access networks at Rogers, in an email.

Fletcher said 5G will offer new experiences and capabilities—such as autonomous vehicles, early earthquake detection technology and drone delivery services—as the technology continued to evolve.

“Rogers is committed to investing in its networks and bringing connectivity to more rural communities across Alberta and B.C.,” he said.

“This new 5G technology creates connections that will help visitors enjoy the kind of robust connectivity they’ve become accustomed in urban areas. It will also help will keep community members safe, help residents work and build businesses, and support their learning.”

Last fall, Telus expanded its 5G network to Jasper and other areas of Alberta as part of its larger $14.5 billion investment in infrastructure and operations in Alberta through 2024.

As Rogers comes together with Shaw, the combined company will accelerate the investments needed to bring more world-class connectivity to communities in Western Canada, with the hope of growing economy and closing the digital divide.

The company will invest $2.5 billion to expand 5G networks and will create a new $1 billion rural and Indigenous Connectivity Fund, bringing reliable and high-speed connectivity to more communities across Western Canada.