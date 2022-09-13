Rocky Mountaineer alters itinerary

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Rocky Mountaineer is altering its itinerary for its luxury trains that normally travel through Jasper as tourists are being asked to stay away.

The company will be rerouting its upcoming departures, specifically Journey through the Clouds and Rainforest to Gold Rush, to leave from or arrive in Banff instead of Jasper.

“This is an incredibly challenging situation for this small mountain town and our team is committed to providing any support we can,” the company stated in an update.

Those travelling on affected departures will be informed about their revised itinerary, and they will be contacted in order of departure date.

The First Passage to the West route is operating as scheduled, but guests with connecting tours that include Jasper may be unable to complete that portion of their itinerary.

“We ask guests to consider making alternative plans that do not include Jasper in recognition of the challenges facing the community,” the company stated.

“Should there be changes to future departures on any routes, we will contact guests affected as soon as possible.”

For more details, visit Rocky Mountaineer’s website.