You Are Here: Home » Business » Rocky Mountaineer alters itinerary

Rocky Mountaineer alters itinerary

Posted by: Posted date: September 13, 2022 In: Business, News | comment : 0

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Rocky Mountaineer is altering its itinerary for its luxury trains that normally travel through Jasper as tourists are being asked to stay away.

The company will be rerouting its upcoming departures, specifically Journey through the Clouds and Rainforest to Gold Rush, to leave from or arrive in Banff instead of Jasper.

“This is an incredibly challenging situation for this small mountain town and our team is committed to providing any support we can,” the company stated in an update.

Those travelling on affected departures will be informed about their revised itinerary, and they will be contacted in order of departure date.

The First Passage to the West route is operating as scheduled, but guests with connecting tours that include Jasper may be unable to complete that portion of their itinerary.

“We ask guests to consider making alternative plans that do not include Jasper in recognition of the challenges facing the community,” the company stated.

“Should there be changes to future departures on any routes, we will contact guests affected as soon as possible.”

For more details, visit Rocky Mountaineer’s website.

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Share

Related posts

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top