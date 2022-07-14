Roaring ‘20s comes to life at Bubbles on Beauvert

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge hosted Bubbles on Beauvert as part of its centennial on July 9. Guests and some staff dressed as flappers and silent screen stars. | P.Shokeir photos

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge guests and some staff dressed as flappers and silent screen stars in a Roaring-‘20s themed event at Beauvert Plateau on July 9.

Bubbles on Beauvert was hosted as part of the lodge’s centennial celebrations.

“All the events that we’re doing throughout the year are reminiscent of our past,” said Stefanie Hamilton, director of marketing for Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

“The hotel opened in 1922, so we themed it the Roaring ‘20s to kind of bring that Prohibition-style feel that would have been around when the hotel first opened.”

Guests were encouraged to dress up in a style reminiscent of the Prohibition era.

“It just makes the event so much more fun, right, and people are all dressed up and it just really brings the theme together,” Hamilton said.

Tenessa Bonner, content marketing manager for Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, poses in front of an antique car. A jazz band performs for Bubbles on Beauvert.

This year marks 100 years since the Canadian National Railway Service opened up the lodge, which originally began as “Tent City.”

“The Fairmont western mountain region (hotels)—so, Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper—all came up around the same time, and those were railway hotels built when the railway was coming through and basically was here to bring this beautiful view to all the tourists,” Hamilton said.

“Three iconic locations all opened up around the same time.”

Queen Elizabeth II, Marilyn Monroe and Bing Crosby are some of the famous guests who have stayed at the lodge.

As the name “Bubbles on Beauvert” suggests, champagne was served along with a buffet-style selection of various cuisines.

The second iteration of Bubbles on Beauvert for this summer will be Aug. 13, when Old Hollywood Glamour will come alive to celebrate a time when Jasper was touted as “Hollywood of the North.”

Tickets are available at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge’s website.

Matthew Magtoto, marketing manager for Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, poses in front of an antique car.