Return to school goes forward amid outages

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Classes in Jasper are now continuing as normal despite the initial confusion caused by the rolling outages.

Kelly Harding, spokesperson for Grande Yellowhead Public School Division, said the district is closely following the Municipality of Jasper and ATCO for updates.

“Our school staff is to be commended for their resilience and ability to pivot in response to the frequent changes in power while at the same time trying to start a new school year,” Harding said in a Sept. 11 email. 

“The safety of our students is the first priority.”

Similar to other buildings in Jasper, the schools’ operational systems rely on power to operate and function safely. This includes water/sewer, HVAC, alarms, the buildings’ fire panels and other features. 

Principals are regularly communicating with parents so they are aware of the power situation at the schools.

Staff are making sure that any students needing emotional support are connected with the Family School Liaison counsellor.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of our staff and students in Jasper and we are hopeful that the actions taken by those in charge of fighting the fire are successful,” Harding said.

“We have seen ATCO’s messaging about the power situation, and like everyone else in Jasper, we hope they can expedite the repairs needed to restore power as quickly as possible.”

