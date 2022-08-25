Readers’ Choice returns for second year

Coco’s Cafe was named Business of the Year in the Fithugh’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 2022. Coco’s Cafe also won Best Bakery and was one of the best in Coffee, Vegetarian/Vegan Cuisine, Breakfast and Catering. This is the second year of the awards. | J.Stockfish photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

The Jasper Fitzhugh brought back the Readers’ Choice Awards for its second year to highlight the achievements of local businesses.

Through our online platform, 93 readers voted for their favourite businesses in five main category families: business, food and beverage, best eating, miscellaneous and top businesses.

Coco’s Cafe was named Business of the Year in the Fithugh’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 2022. Coco’s Cafe also won Best Bakery and was one of the best in Coffee, Vegetarian/Vegan Cuisine, Breakfast and Catering.

Winners and the runners-up were informed beforehand so they had the chance to buy an ad to highlight their win and thank voters.

Of course, not every business was able to afford an ad, which is understandable, but all winners and the runners-up got their names in the paper no matter what.

Rema Thomas was the lucky winner of a $100 gift certificate (bigger than expected) for Warrior Women, courtesy of the Jasper Park Chamber of Commerce. Those who voted in our Readers’ Choice Awards were automatically entered to win in this random draw.

A Readers’ Choice Award cannot be bought. It can only be earned by our readers. Thank you, and be sure to shop local, because these businesses need your support.

Congratulations to the winners listed here (and in this week’s print issue), and thank you for everything you do for the community.

And thank you for advertising. Your support keeps local news viable and Jasperites informed.

See you next year!