RCMP roving traffic unit seizes over $498,000 of contraband

Since the start of 2022, the Alberta RCMP Roving Traffic Unit (RTU) has issued 177 fines totalling $153,289 and seized over $498,000 in contraband.

Dedicated to upholding both traffic and public safety, the RTU has worked diligently to detect and remove travelling crime from our provincial roadways.

“Our goal is to enforce traffic safety while also detecting any criminal activity that might be making its way across our province via our roads and highways,” said Cpl. Kyle Maetche, Alberta RCMP RTU South.

“We want to ensure the streets of the communities we serve are safe for all Albertans.”

Recent RTU notables:

Lake Louise, Alta. – On May 12, 2022, a RTU officer pulled over a motorist for a vehicle equipment violation. 

During the course of the traffic stop, the officer was led to believe that the two vehicle occupants were in possession of illicit drugs.

The subjects were found to have illegal tobacco and were arrested.

A search of the vehicle located 1kg of cocaine and 2kg of suspected crystal methamphetamine. 

This stop was part of a larger RTU enforcement initiative from May 8-13 which resulted in $329,711 of fines and contraband.

Jasper, Alta. – RTU officers conducted an enforcement project from April 10-15, 2022, which resulted in officers issuing five liquor and cannabis tickets as well as 16 speeding tickets.

Seven motorists were found driving with a suspended license, five without insurance, and 13 without registration.

Eleven individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Fines totalled $28,319 and 695 unstamped cigarettes were seized.

Canmore, Alta. – On April 27, 2022, a RTU officer initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle for multiple traffic violations.

The officer formed reasonable suspicion that the driver of the vehicle was in possession of an illicit substance.

Through further investigation, drug paraphernalia was found on the individual who was then arrested.

A search of the vehicle located approximately 1kg of cocaine and 200g of suspected fentanyl.

Jasper, Alta. – RTU officers conducted an enforcement project from Jan. 9-14, 2022.

Fines totalled $8,356 for various infractions including speeding, suspended drivers’ licenses, outstanding warrants, and more.

Contraband seized included 908g of cannabis, 227g of psilocybin, 26 tablets of OxyContin, 85 tablets of Percocet, and 1.5 cartons of black stock cigarettes.

Jasper, Alta. – From March 6-11, 2022, RTU officers carried out an enforcement initiative.

As a result, 15 individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Officers also seized 480g of fentanyl, 4g of cocaine, and $3,965 of Canadian currency.

Alberta RCMP

