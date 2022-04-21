RCMP complete investigation into Icefield bus rollover

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Mounties have completed their investigation into a fatal bus rollover that occured at the Columbia Icefield nearly two years ago.

The final report is currently in the hands of prosecutors but has not yet been made public, according to the Canadian Press.

Three people were killed and 14 others sustained serious injuries after an Ice Explorer all-terrain vehicle rolled over on July 18, 2020.

Police initially promised the report would be released by the spring of last year then later pushed it to the fall.

The Crown will review the report and determine if the evidence warrants criminal charges.

Two civil lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the people on the bus that day.

The tours restarted last year with new safety measures, such as adding seatbelts to the buses.