You Are Here: Home » News » RCMP complete investigation into Icefield bus rollover

RCMP complete investigation into Icefield bus rollover

Posted by: Posted date: April 21, 2022 In: News | comment : 0

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Mounties have completed their investigation into a fatal bus rollover that occured at the Columbia Icefield nearly two years ago.

The final report is currently in the hands of prosecutors but has not yet been made public, according to the Canadian Press.

Three people were killed and 14 others sustained serious injuries after an Ice Explorer all-terrain vehicle rolled over on July 18, 2020.

Police initially promised the report would be released by the spring of last year then later pushed it to the fall.

The Crown will review the report and determine if the evidence warrants criminal charges.

Two civil lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the people on the bus that day.

The tours restarted last year with new safety measures, such as adding seatbelts to the buses.

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Share

Related posts

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top