You Are Here: Home » Environment » Public sessions scheduled for caribou captive breeding proposal

Public sessions scheduled for caribou captive breeding proposal

Posted by: Posted date: June 13, 2022 In: Environment, News | comment : 0
Parks Canada will begin consultations for the proposed caribou captive breeding initiative this month. | M.Bradley/Parks Canada photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Parks Canada is hosting two public sessions on its proposal for a captive breeding program in order to rebuild small caribou herds in Jasper National Park.

A virtual session will occur on Thursday, June 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., followed by an in-person session on Monday, June 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Forest Park Hotel.

Each session will be identical and include a panel presentation as well as the opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback and discuss the proposal with park staff.

This proposed program would involve capturing a small number of wild caribou from regional herds in Alberta and British Columbia.

These animals would then be bred in a protected facility in Jasper National Park, and young animals born in the facility would later be released into the wild Tonquin herd.

Parks Canada will accept comments on the proposal until Sept. 2.

The virtual meeting link and more information will be available at parkscanada.gc.ca/caribou-jasper

Those who can’t attend the sessions can submit comments to caribou@pc.gc.ca

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Share

Related posts

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top