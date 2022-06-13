Public sessions scheduled for caribou captive breeding proposal

Parks Canada will begin consultations for the proposed caribou captive breeding initiative this month. | M.Bradley/Parks Canada photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Parks Canada is hosting two public sessions on its proposal for a captive breeding program in order to rebuild small caribou herds in Jasper National Park.

A virtual session will occur on Thursday, June 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., followed by an in-person session on Monday, June 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Forest Park Hotel.

Each session will be identical and include a panel presentation as well as the opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback and discuss the proposal with park staff.

This proposed program would involve capturing a small number of wild caribou from regional herds in Alberta and British Columbia.

These animals would then be bred in a protected facility in Jasper National Park, and young animals born in the facility would later be released into the wild Tonquin herd.

Parks Canada will accept comments on the proposal until Sept. 2.

The virtual meeting link and more information will be available at parkscanada.gc.ca/caribou-jasper

Those who can’t attend the sessions can submit comments to caribou@pc.gc.ca