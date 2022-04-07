Progress Pride Flag raised in celebration of love and equality

Maggie Sammon (left) and Joost Tijssen (right), co-chairs of the Jasper Pride Festival Society, pose with Jasper the Bear at the flag raising ceremony to kick off the 13th Jasper Pride & Ski Festival on April 1. | J.Stockfish photo

The 13th annual Jasper Pride & Ski Festival kicked-off on April 1 with the first raising of the Progress Pride flag at the Jasper Fire Hall.

Redesigned in 2018 by artist Daniel Quasar, the rainbow concept now incorporates five additional colours in an arrow fashion meant to represent further inclusion of marginalized groups and the progress yet to be made.

With an incredible crowd of supporters gathered, Maggie Sammon and Joost Tijssen, co-chairs of the Jasper Pride Festival Society, spoke about the occasion.

“Today we have the special honour of raising the Progressive Pride flag for the first time. This flag holds a special place in our hearts, as it stands as a reminder that there is always work to be done,” Sammon said.

“We hope this flag is a symbol of reconciliation and of healing past trauma perpetrated toward the Two-Spirit and LGBTQIA+ communities.”

Tijssen explained to those who had gathered what the festival is meant to represent.

“Since its humble beginnings, the Jasper Pride Festival Society has strived not only to create an awesome festival, but also to create a safe and inclusive atmosphere of equality, acceptance and support for the Two-Spirit and LGBTQIA+ communities,” Tijseen said.

“We want to make Jasper feel like a safe haven, a home for all. Whether you live here or are just passing through. We want all to feel like they belong to the Jasper family, just as they are.”

Mark Young, Indigenous Relations Manager with Parks Canada, spoke of how the organization is a proud partner of the festival, noting that Jasper’s festival was the first of its kind to be held in a national park.

“This event is instrumental in bringing visitors to Jasper to enjoy the special place, to form lasting connections to the park and create treasured memories for the hundreds of participants each year,” Young said.

“I hope that this week brings joy and celebration to the locals and the visitors and the amazing volunteers and staff who put their hearts and energy into making this event possible.”

Before the flag was raised, Mayor Richard Ireland spoke of the importance of the event to the town.

“Jasper is a community which prides itself, has proclaimed itself, to be a welcoming and inclusive community, and this annual flag raising event is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to that aspirational goal,” Ireland said.

“This is a community that truly values, respects and understands diversity, and that is why we are able to gather together to raise this flag today.”

The Jasper Pride & Ski Festival runs from April 1-10.

For information about the festival, visit jasperpride.ca