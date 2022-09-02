Private Home Accommodation operators speak out on Parks’ proposed policy

This Focus Feature is a paid advertorial written by the Fitzhugh.

Most private home accommodation operators in Jasper would have gone out of business if the proposed amendments to the 2005 Jasper Land-Use Policy had gone through.

Parks Canada put forward these controversial amendments in May that were subsequently withdrawn for further consultation.

In response to this proposed policy, PHA operators are speaking out.

PHA owners follow rules and guidelines

Private Home Accommodations (PHAs) in Jasper are regulated, inspected and licensed.

The operators must reside in the dwelling unit, which is a model for other communities where issues may arise from short-term rentals run by absentee landlords.

PHAs enhance our residential neighbourhoods

Dale Karpluk, who is a long-time member of the Jasper Home Accommodation Association (JHAA) board and a PHA operator, offered her thoughts.

“Operators run their PHA out of their homes and take pride in exemplary maintenance of their houses and yards,” Karpluk said.

“Numerous operators of PHAs have taken part in the Annual Jasper Municipal Library Secret Garden Tour and are invited to showcase their gardens for the Communities in Bloom Committee as evidence of the care and attention paid to PHA properties.

“Guests love to sit in the garden and enjoy conversations with a local.”

PHAs help young business owners

PHAs assist young Jasper business owners in getting established.

Diana Donat and her husband came to Jasper in 2008 with $200 and a rice cooker. Today, they manage a successful PHA, own a second rental home and operate a business while raising a young family.

PHAs help young families

Joseph Cackett spoke on behalf of himself and his wife Paula.

“Paula and I both grew up here and we ended up buying Paula’s parent’s house, and without the extra income from the approved accommodation, I think we would have to move. I don’t think we’d be able to buy her childhood home.

“I think we offer something different, a more homely experience.

“Not everyone wants to stay at a campground or at a hotel (and) I think PHAs offer another experience that Jasper can provide.

“We have three young children…and we’ve had comments from guests that they’re happy to see that their money is directly affecting a family in Jasper…and that we can continue our lifestyle in Jasper.”

Matt Staneland offered his and his wife Meghan’s perspective on the importance of having PHAs in Jasper.

“We offer a unique experience for people who are looking for something other than a hotel.

“People like it. It’s quiet. It’s away from the hustle and bustle of downtown. They enjoy meeting us and we enjoy meeting them, and we’ve had a lot of great people from around the world.

“People are looking for that experience when they come to a small town, they want to see how people live (and) I love being an ambassador for Jasper and chatting with people and giving them advice on where to go biking and hiking. I think that’s the real value of it.”

PHAs supplement retirement and allow seniors to stay in their homes

Karen Phillips discussed the value of having a PHA for her family.

“I began my career as a PHA host 33 years ago, as a young mom with a toddler and a newborn, and a husband on call on the railway…so a PHA worked well for us, allowing me to earn the additional income we needed.

“My husband is now retired and we continue to rent our accommodation to supplement his pension.

“Although the cleaning and laundry get tedious, sharing my love of my adopted mountain town with visitors, and being able to enhance their stay in Jasper National Park, that is my favorite part of my job.”

A Jasper reality

Jasper has had a housing shortage for decades, and it is not the fault of a handful of PHA operators.

Parks Canada is responsible for land-use planning and development, and the municipality and Parks have agreed to co-review the governance agreement, which may lead to welcome change.

The JHAA board believes that Parks provides a valuable service to Jasper, but land-use planning and development should be the responsibility of democratically elected officials. Parks’ employees can then focus on the many other areas in which they have expertise.

The 2022 Management Plan recently released states that, “The park is also a home and place to earn a livelihood. The community of Jasper continues to embrace and exemplify its vision of a small, friendly and sustainable community. Business operators contribute to park stewardship through sustainable tourism products, services and business practices.”

PHA operators are hopeful that this ensures a place for all of us who provide a valuable service to our community.

