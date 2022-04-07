Pride Awards handed out for first time

The Pride Awards recognized four recipients at the Forest Park Hotel on April 3. From the left: Mychol Ormandy, Mollie LaLonde Lynch, Anika Lodge and Lynn Wannop. | P.Shokeir photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Four recipients were recognized for their contributions to the LGBTQ2S+ community during the first-ever Pride Awards at the Forest Park Hotel on April 3.

The Pride Awards is the newest addition to the Jasper Pride & Ski Festival.

“There is no winner, no number one, but just a recognition for the efforts that people have done,” said Joost Tijssen, co-chair of the Jasper Pride Festival Society.

The four awards were Person of the Year, Youth of the Year, Proud Business of the Year and LGBTQ2S+ Community Organization of the Year.

“Youth is pretty important, because they will be the next generation, and hopefully with them, we can make it an even better place, so I was very happy that we included those in the prizes,” Tijssen said.

The selection committee included Tijssen with the Jasper Pride Festival Society, Mayor Richard Ireland with Municipality of Jasper, Nancy Caul with OUT Jasper and Susan McCarthy with sponsor VIA Rail.

OUT Jasper was named LGBTQ2S+ Community Organization of the Year.

OUT Jasper provides direct help to individuals on a daily basis and takes the lead in running events, with the nominator describing the group as “a positive force radiating through the town and an awesome force of nature.”

“This is really overwhelming and I thank you guys, because OUT Jasper is so important and means so much to me,” said Mychol Ormandy, executive director of OUT Jasper.

Anika Lodge was awarded Person of the Year for being an exemplary leader of Jasper’s gay-straight alliance (GSA) and instrumental in bringing the club back following the COVID lockdown.

“I think restarting GSA has been important for new students in high school, because I noticed a lot more bullying and a lot more discrimination in the younger grades,” Lodge said.

Mollie LaLonde Lynch received Person of the Year for her commitment to bring education and inclusivity to Jasper schools and being a positive role model.

“I do these things because my kids, because I want them to live in a safe place,” she said.

“I guess that I thought I was a small voice, but I realize that I can be an advocate for much more and speak louder and prouder and I can keep going and I’m here for it.”

Lynn Wannop with Coco’s Café accepted Proud Business of the Year for its dedication to Jasper Pride and Jasper’s GSA.

Coco’s Café also supports the LGBTQ2S+ community year-round by creating safe spaces for locals and visitors to enjoy their business and the Jasper experience, while also ensuring that youth and teens are able to be who they are and that they are loved by the community.