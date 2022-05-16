Plant sale returning later this month

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Jasperites can pick up their flowers and greenery for the summer during the 54th Jasper United Church Plant Sale on May 26, 27 and 28.

The plant sale will run at the McCready Centre (701 Turret Street) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

“From bedding plants and potted plants to hanging baskets we will have blooms of all kinds,” said Ann Thomas, one of the organizers.

“Gift Certificates are available and make a great gift for any occasion.”

Only cash, cheque or debit card will be accepted.

Masks are encouraged, and there will be only in-person sales, no pre-orders.

Templeton’s Greenhouses, located in Edson, supplies all the plants for the church’s sale each year.

Funds allow the church to rent out the centre at a low price to school groups, Girl Guides and others.

The church also provides outreach through its thrift shop.

For more information about the plant sale, call Ann Thomas for more info at 780-883-0334 or email jasperunitedchurch@hotmail.com