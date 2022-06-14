Photos: Education Minister tours high school

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange went on a brief tour of Jasper Junior Senior High School on June 8.

LaGrange visited the school’s library, carpentry shop, food class and other areas.

Also in attendance was West Yellowhead MLA Martin Long, as well as Board Chair Dale Karpluk and Supt. Carolyn Lewis with the Grande Yellowhead Public School Division.

