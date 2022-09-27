You Are Here: Home » Community » Photos: Duck Race returns in 30th annual event

Photos: Duck Race returns in 30th annual event

Posted by: Posted date: September 27, 2022 In: Community, Events, News | comment : 0
Under sunny skies, volunteers in canoes and kayaks prepare to follow the ducks down the Miette River. | J.Stockfish photos
Volunteers drop the ducks into the Miette River to begin the 30th annual Duck Race on Sept. 25. This fundraiser supports both the Jasper-Yellowhead Historical Society and the Right to Read Society of Jasper.
Onlookers patiently await the arrival of the slow-moving ducks near the finish line of the 30th annual Duck Race. Sarah Dondo, Zephrya Korogonas and Sue Kingdon won the prizes of $1000, $300 and $200 respectively. Their ducks – Janice, Quack and Sue – came across the line in one hour and 22 minutes.
Volunteers follow the ducks toward the finish line at the 30th annual Duck Race.

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

