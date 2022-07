Jason Stockfish | advertising@fitzhugh.ca

Residents and visitors celebrate their parks with a variety of activities during Parks Day at Robson Park and throughout Jasper National Park on July 16. Parks Day takes place on the third Sunday of July and is hosted in Jasper by the Friends of Jasper National Park.

