Photos: Culture Days returns to Jasper

Under sunny skies on Sept. 24, residents and visitors gathered together at Robson Park for a celebration of Alberta Culture Days.
The event was co-hosted by l’ Association canadienne-française de l’Alberta (ACFA), the Jasper Artists Guild (JAG), the Jasper Municipal Library and Jasper Community Habitat for the Arts.
Entertaining the crowd was local band The Project and guest storyteller Roger Dallaire travelled from St. Paul, Alta. to share traditional francophone songs and stories.
There were crafts and a bubble making station for the kids and artisan stands showcasing Alberta culture.
Much to the delight of those in attendance, 3 Maria’s Mexican food truck made the drive from Hinton to cook up some exquisite culturally-authentic cuisine.
All in all, the weather was incredible, as was the atmosphere, the entertainment and the food, and everyone enjoyed their afternoon in Robson Park for Culture Days 2022.
