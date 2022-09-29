Photos: Culture Days returns to Jasper

Jasper’s own The Project kicked off the Alberta Culture Days festivities on Sept. 24. | J.Stockfish photos

Jason Stockfish | advertising@fitzhugh.ca

Under sunny skies on Sept. 24, residents and visitors gathered together at Robson Park for a celebration of Alberta Culture Days.

The event was co-hosted by l’ Association canadienne-française de l’Alberta (ACFA), the Jasper Artists Guild (JAG), the Jasper Municipal Library and Jasper Community Habitat for the Arts.

Entertaining the crowd was local band The Project and guest storyteller Roger Dallaire travelled from St. Paul, Alta. to share traditional francophone songs and stories.

There were crafts and a bubble making station for the kids and artisan stands showcasing Alberta culture.

Much to the delight of those in attendance, 3 Maria’s Mexican food truck made the drive from Hinton to cook up some exquisite culturally-authentic cuisine.

All in all, the weather was incredible, as was the atmosphere, the entertainment and the food, and everyone enjoyed their afternoon in Robson Park for Culture Days 2022.

On a blue-bird day, Roger Dallaire entertains the crowd at Alberta Culture Days in Robson Park on Sept. 24.

Gabrielle Bussieres and her mother Annie Meilleur check out one of the artisan stands at Alberta Culture Days in Robson Park on Sept. 24. Gage Lynch and Jaydah Stockfish blow bubbles at Alberta Culture Days

From the left: Hank Kliewer, Finian McGrath, Émilie Cadoret Langley, Ashley Kliewer and Alana Kliewer sew crafts at Alberta Culture Days in Robson Park.