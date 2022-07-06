You Are Here: Home » Arts & Culture » Photos: Canada Day Celebrating

July 06, 2022
The colour guard marches during the Canada Day Parade on July 1. | J.Stockfish photos

Greg Van Tighem, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #31, presents William Kang with a letter stating he has received a Jasper Youth Award for community event support. Kang was being awarded for stepping in to play “Last Post” and “Reveille” on bugle when the Legion Executive Board found itself in a tight spot when they were without a piper during last year’s Remembrance Day ceremony.
Sons and Daughter close out Picnic in the Park.
Via and the Derailleurs performing for a gracious crowd.
Wade Rimstad’s solo performance was a highlight of the evening.
Mayor Richard Ireland shows off his pancake flipping skills at the pancake breakfast.
Coun. Wendy Hall serves breakfast to some hungry kids at the pancake breakfast.
Troy and Freya Mills enjoy Canada Day festivities in Jasper on July 1. This celebration came after two years of low-key Canada Days due to COVID-19.
Coun. Rico Damota pours pancake batter at the kick-off of the Canada Day festivities.
Marie et Christine wows the crowd under sunny skies.
Tasidy Short (left) and Matricia Bauer. Short spoke on behalf of Every Child Matters and Bauer entranced the audience with traditional Indigenous songs.
Jordan Tucker spent much of the day ushering children through the much-loved bouncy castles.
Coun. Kathleen Waxer serves up pancakes at the Pancake Breakfast.

