Partial washout on Highway 93N

High temperatures likely contributed to the partial washout of 34 metres of Hwy 93N. Travel is now down to one lane of alternating traffic as work continues to stabilize and repair the section. | Supplied photo

Scott Hayes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

Icefields Parkway motorists can expect delays and the possibility of unexpected road closures after a section of the southbound lane collapsed on Thursday evening.

The North Saskatchewan River breached its banks, causing erosion on the Icefields Parkway near the Rampart Creek Campground approximately 18 kilometres north of the Saskatchewan River Crossing.

A section of approximately 34 metres of the shoulder and the southbound lane were affected.

“It is believed that the river levels are a result of the late season snowpack, along with unseasonably high temperatures,” stated information provided by a Parks Canada spokesperson from the Lake Louise, Kootenay, and Yoho region.

Single lane alternating traffic will remain in effect. Parks Canada crews are on site working to stabilize and repair the road. An estimate for when the work would be completed could not be offered as of Friday afternoon.

The spokesperson added that conditions may change and that travellers should check 511.alberta.ca for updates and prepare for new developments.